President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday congratulated Disy leader Annita Demetriou on her re-election for a second term as House president, saying that he wishes her “every success in the exercise of the high duties she undertakes”.

“The House of representatives is a key pillar of our democracy and the cooperation between the executive and legislative branches is of crucial importance for the progress of the country,” he said.

He added that “with respect to the distinct institutional roles, I look forward to a creative and productive cooperation, with the needs of society and the people’s expectations as a common reference point”.

“Our top priority remains the improvement of people’s everyday lives. Promoting policies which respond to the real issues facing society, implementing emblematic reforms, and maintaining the country’s upward trajectory require understanding, responsibility, and commitment to the public interest,” he said.

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As such, he said, “the people expect results from all of us”.

“With institutional consistency and a spirit of cooperation, we can meet this responsibility and continue the effort for a stronger, more modern, and more effective Cyprus,” he said.