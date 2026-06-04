Heating and cooling account for around 70 per cent of household energy consumption in Cyprus, with cooling degree days reaching 610 per cent of the European average, according to a report published on Thursday by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre.

The report found that Cyprus records around 81 per cent fewer heating degree days than the EU average, highlighting the island’s significantly lower heating needs and the resulting impact on building energy systems.

At the same time, around 15 per cent of households in Cyprus are unable to keep their homes adequately warm, while 8 per cent have overdue utility bills.

Renewable energy sources account for approximately 43 per cent of the total energy used for heating and cooling across all sectors.

The report also found that around 150,000 households, or 39 per cent of the total, continue to rely on diesel or gas boilers for heating.

The findings are based on publicly available data, including information from Eurostat and national statistical services.

According to the report, heat pumps in Cyprus are used primarily for cooling, with cooling demand exceeding heating demand by more than five times.

In terms of energy efficiency, replacing a diesel boiler with an electric heat pump could reduce energy consumption by approximately 83 per cent and carbon dioxide emissions by around 68 per cent.

However, the report notes that the actual benefits depend on several factors, including building insulation and user behaviour.

Average final energy consumption for heating in Cyprus is estimated at 22 kilowatt-hours per square metre annually.

The report also found that 57 per cent of buildings in Cyprus were constructed before 2000, before the introduction of stricter energy performance standards.

The EU has set a goal to double the annual rates of energy upgrading for buildings by the year 2030, focusing on reducing emissions and improving energy performance.

Heat pumps, the report said, are only competitive when the price of electricity is around three times higher than that of heating diesel.

The report also noted that subsidies covering up to 60 per cent of the cost of installing heat pumps are currently available in Cyprus.