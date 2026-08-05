The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Wednesday the outcome of its latest review of listed companies’ compliance with minimum market capitalisation requirements, confirming that one company will have its trading warning removed while several others will continue to carry the designation.

The review covered the period between January and June 2026 and assessed companies listed on the regulated market against the minimum market capitalisation requirement, which constitutes both a listing condition and an ongoing obligation under the relevant stock exchange regulations.

The CSE said that CLR Investment Fund Public Ltd will no longer carry the “(S)” trading warning label on trading boards and price bulletins from Monday, August 10, 2026, after the reason for the designation ceased to exist following the company’s compliance with the minimum market capitalisation requirement.

At the same time, the exchange confirmed that the shares of Actibond Growth Fund Public Company Ltd, Chris Joannou Public Ltd, Unigrowth Investments Public Ltd, Philoktimatiki Public Ltd, and Display Art Plc will continue to carry the “(S)” warning label on their respective markets.

Additionally, the same label will remain on the shares of Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd, Ischys Investment Public Ltd, Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd, Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd, and Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd.

The CSE explained that these companies remain non-compliant with the minimum market capitalisation requirement, which continues to apply as both a listing condition and an ongoing obligation.

The exchange also announced that 7Q Investments Public Ltd will be assigned the “(S)” warning label from Monday, August 10, 2026, after failing to comply with the same minimum market capitalisation requirement.

In addition, CPI Holdings Public Ltd will continue to carry the warning designation because no transactions took place in its shares during the six-month review period owing to low trading activity.

The CSE explained that, as a result of the absence of trading, it was not possible to calculate the company’s average market capitalisation.

The exchange also stated that it could not calculate the average market capitalisation for several companies whose shares were suspended from trading on the surveillance market during the review period because there had likewise been no trading activity.

These companies are Toxotis Investments Public Ltd, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd, Dome Investments Public Company Ltd and Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd.

The CSE added that the “(S)” warning designation will be removed from the shares of the affected companies once it determines that the reasons leading to the designation have ceased to exist.