The UN secretary-general’s personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin will arrive in Cyprus for a one-week stay on Sunday to discuss “the way forward” on the Cyprus issue with both leaders, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

During her visit, Holguin is scheduled to hold separate meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, to later travel to Ankara and Athens for further meetings.