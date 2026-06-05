Ierokipia mayor Nikos Palios met Cyprus hoteliers’ association (Pasyxe) chairman Christos Angelides and other association members to discuss ways of improving the local tourism product.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the two sides and an update on the implementation of the municipality’s development plan in the Yeroskipou tourist area.

Both sides agreed to strengthen communication with the aim of promoting Yeroskipou as a modern tourist destination offering upgraded services, infrastructure and cultural and recreational opportunities for visitors.