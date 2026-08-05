The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has updated its corporate financial calendar, setting key milestone dates for its forthcoming interim dividend distribution and future earnings announcements following a strong first-half financial performance.

The updated schedule outlines the precise timeline for investors to receive the newly announced interim payout following the release of the half-year results.

According to the lender, the ex-interim dividend date has been scheduled for September 21, 2026, meaning investors acquiring shares from this date onwards will not be entitled to the upcoming payout.

The record date for interim dividend beneficiaries has been fixed for September 22, 2026, establishing the official list of eligible shareholders.

Investors will receive their cash payments on the interim dividend payment date of October 21, 2026.

Looking further ahead, the lender confirmed that the financial results and analysts briefing for the first nine months of 2026 will take place on November 5, 2026.

All announcements of financial results will be published prior to the opening of the trading session on both the Athens Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange, with the corresponding analysts’ briefings taking place later on the same day.

However, the bank pointed out that it reserves the right to alter the specified dates, provided that relevant and timely notification is issued to the public.

The announcement regarding the updated calendar follows the group’s financial disclosures released earlier in the week, where the lender posted profit after tax of €252 million for the first six months of 2026, representing a 7 per cent increase year-on-year.

The board approved a 20 per cent higher interim dividend of €0.24 per ordinary share, which is equivalent to approximately €105 million and reflects a 44 per cent payout ratio on first-half earnings.

The group pointed to strong lending growth, resilient asset quality, and a robust capital position as the primary drivers behind the corporate decision to raise distribution levels.

“We delivered excellent financial results in the first half of 2026, reflecting our diversified and efficient business model and continued strong performance,” group chief executive Panicos Nicolaou said.

Earnings remained momentum-driven during the second quarter, in which the bank generated €131 million in profit.

For the first six months, the return on tangible equity reached 18.8 per cent, remaining comfortably above the bank’s full-year target set in the mid-teens.

Basic earnings per share reached €0.58, while cost discipline was maintained with a cost-to-income ratio of 36 per cent.

“Cost management remained disciplined, evidenced by a cost to income ratio of 36 per cent,” Nicolaou said.

Business growth expanded as gross performing loans grew to €11.4 billion, marking an increase of 5 per cent since the start of the year and an 8 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

The group’s deposit base, which remains predominantly retail-funded, reached €22.8 billion, representing an increase of 3 per cent year-to-date and 9 per cent year-on-year.