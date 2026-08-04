For those not familiar with the rural Paphos village of Nata, its annual summer festival may feel under the radar. Yet the Prickly Pear Festival has been happening there for 31 years and this week, it returns for its latest edition.

Hardcore fans of tradition, rural life and roadtrips join local residents each year to celebrate the event and the summer fruit. Every August, the festival gathers visitors from all over Cyprus as the one-day event highlights this summer fruit that has been closely related to Cypriot culture, flavours and produce for decades.

Once again visitors will have the opportunity to taste local prickly pears for free this Friday, August 7, browse other local produce and enjoy an evening full of music and traditional flavours. All shaped by the Cypriot hospitality the villages are well-known for.

Preparations are underway in the small Paphos village as it gets ready to host a cultural event that has become a staple for the region’s summer activities. Locals and villagers are eager to welcome visitors and share their produce, introduce their land and co-create a summer night marked by traditional Cypriot character.

31st Nata Prickly Pear Festival

Annual summer festival celebrating prickly pears and tradition. August 7. Nata village square, Paphos district. 8pm