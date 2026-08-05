The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) Council this week announced its members’ market shares for July 2026, revealing that CISCO Ltd maintained its dominant lead in equity trading activity across the island’s capital market.

The official figures published by the exchange detail the performance of 16 registered brokerage firms, capturing both standard trading floor volume and pre-agreed block transactions.

During the single month of July 2026, the total cumulative value of share transactions on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) reached €17.11 million, with an average daily trading value of €552,044.

Pre-agreed package deals accounted for €838,201 of the total monthly trading volume recorded in July 2026.

CISCO Ltd secured first position in July 2026 with a market share of 36.10 per cent including packages, generating a total transaction value of €6.18 million and an average daily value of €199,280.

When excluding pre-agreed package transactions, CISCO Ltd’s market share rose further to 37.96 per cent for the month, with all of its trades originating from standard market activity.

Mega Equity Financial Services Ltd placed second in July 2026, holding a 29.48 per cent market share with packages on a total transaction value of €5.04 million.

The firm processed €749,777 in pre-agreed transactions during July 2026, resulting in a market share of 26.39 per cent when package deals are excluded.

Atlantic Securities Ltd captured third place for the month, achieving an 11.10 per cent market share including packages and 11.68 per cent excluding packages, backed by €1.90 million in standard share transactions.

Eurobank EFG Equities Investment Firm S.A. followed closely in fourth place for July 2026, generating €1.83 million in total value to command a 10.70 per cent market share with packages and 11.25 per cent without packages.

Argus Stockbrokers Ltd ranked fifth during July 2026, registering a total transaction value of €913,496 to claim a 5.34 per cent market share with packages and 5.07 per cent without packages, supported by €88,425 in pre-agreed trades.

ProChoice Chrematistiriaki Ltd stood in sixth position for the month with €881,849 in trades, giving it a 5.15 per cent market share including packages and 5.42 per cent without packages.

Rounding out the remaining July 2026 table, One Plus Capital Limited held 0.88 per cent, National Securities S.A. held 0.29 per cent, Alpha Finance Brokerage and Investment Services S.A. recorded 0.27 per cent, and Global Capital Securities & Financial Services Ltd held 0.18 per cent.

Brokers at the lower end of the monthly standings included Piraeus Securities S.A. with 0.15 per cent, Optima Bank S.A. with 0.12 per cent, Solidus Security S.A. with 0.09 per cent, Euroxx Securities S.A. with 0.07 per cent, alongside Beta Securities S.A. and Athlos Capital Investments Ltd, which both logged 0.04 per cent.

For the broader seven-month period spanning January 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, the cumulative value of share transactions on the exchange reached €151.29 million, with pre-agreed package deals accounting for €25.75 million.

CISCO Ltd topped the overall seven-month leaderboard between January 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026, accumulating €44.69 million in total transactions, which comprised €2.01 million in pre-agreed deals and €42.68 million in standard market activity.

This performance provided CISCO Ltd with a market share of 29.54 per cent including packages and 34.00 per cent excluding packages across the first seven months of the year, averaging €210,817 in daily share turnover.

Mega Equity Financial Services Ltd held second place overall for the seven-month period, generating €33.37 million in total trades, including €2.64 million in package deals, to secure a 22.05 per cent share with packages and 24.47 per cent without packages.

Argus Stockbrokers Ltd took third position for the January to July 2026 period, driven heavily by €12.42 million in pre-agreed transactions, bringing its total cumulative value to €20.61 million.

This gave Argus Stockbrokers Ltd a 13.63 per cent market share with packages, though its share dropped to 6.53 per cent when pre-agreed deals were excluded.

Eurobank EFG Equities Investment Firm S.A. ranked fourth over the seven-month stretch, logging €15.90 million in total volume, including €2.87 million in packages, for a 10.51 per cent share with packages and 10.38 per cent without.

Atlantic Securities Ltd claimed fifth place overall, accumulating €13.07 million in total transaction value with €888,984 in package deals, representing an 8.64 per cent market share with packages and 9.70 per cent without.

Other brokers featured in the seven-month cumulative rankings included ProChoice Chrematistiriaki Ltd with 6.57 per cent, Alpha Finance with 5.37 per cent, Global Capital with 0.76 per cent, Optima Bank S.A. with 0.74 per cent, and One Plus Capital Limited with 0.53 per cent.

The final positions for the seven-month period were occupied by Beta Securities S.A. with 0.45 per cent, Solidus Security S.A. with 0.42 per cent, Euroxx Securities S.A. with 0.36 per cent, Piraeus Securities S.A. with 0.22 per cent, National Securities S.A. with 0.20 per cent, and Athlos Capital Investments Ltd with 0.01 per cent.

The exchange explicitly noted that the calculation of all market share percentages and transaction values excludes the value of bonds traded during the specified periods.