Two men, aged 51 and 47, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a drug investigation after police seized more than two kilograms of cannabis, cash and other items in Nicosia district.

According to police, the arrests were made by members of the drug squad (Ykan) following the collection and evaluation of intelligence.

The first suspect, aged 51, was stopped while driving along a road in Nicosia district. During a search of his vehicle, officers found 90 grammes of dry cannabis and a partially smoked hand-rolled cannabis cigarette.

He was arrested for offences committed in flagrante and taken into custody.

As part of the same investigation, officers later stopped a second vehicle driven by a 47-year-old man on a road in Nicosia.

During a search of the vehicle, police found three knives. The 47-year-old was arrested for offences committed in flagrante and subsequently taken into custody.

A follow-up search of his home led to the seizure of approximately 2.32 kilogrammes of dry cannabis, a grinder containing cannabis residue, €10,800 in cash and various other items, which were taken for further examination.

The two suspects were due to appear before the Nicosia district court on Wednesday for the issuance of remand orders.

Investigations by Ykan are ongoing.