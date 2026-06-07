Chinese films will be screened in Nicosia and Limassol this June as the Embassy of China in Cyprus, the China Film Administration, and the deputy ministry of culture jointly present Chinese Film Week in Cyprus, running from Wednesday to June 15.

The five days of screenings highlight not only the cinema world but also take place in celebration of the United Nation’s International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Cyprus.

Chinese Film Week in Cyprus will open on June 10 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. The first day will begin with a special youth screening of the animated feature Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector at 4pm, introducing younger audiences to one of China’s most popular animated franchises.

Later that evening, the official Opening Ceremony will welcome distinguished guests from the political, business, academic, cultural and artistic sectors, alongside members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the Chinese community in Cyprus.

The Shadow’s Edge

A highlight of the opening night will be the premiere screening of The Sound of Shanghai, directed by acclaimed Cypriot artist Marios Joannou Elia. The film presents a unique portrait of Shanghai through the fusion of music and intangible cultural heritage, capturing both the city’s rich traditions and its modern dynamism. The screening will be held by invitation only.

Visitors to the Municipal Theatre will also have the opportunity to explore a dedicated Chinese-Cypriot cultural experience area organised with the support of the Confucius Institute at the University of Cyprus.

The programme continues on Thursday with A Table for Twoat Pantheon Theatre at 8pm, a warm and engaging film that explores urban food culture, friendship and the personal journeys of young people in contemporary China.

On June 12, the Chinese Film Week travels to Limassol. There, audiences can enjoy the animated feature I Am What I Amat the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak). Supported by the Confucius Institute at Tepak, the film draws inspiration from the traditional art of Chinese lion dancing and follows young dreamers striving to overcome obstacles. The same evening, Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia will host a screening of the Hong Kong comedy Night King, offering audiences a glimpse into Cantonese humour and urban life.

Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert

The action thriller The Shadow’s Edge takes centre stage on Saturday, combining high-tech crime, police investigations and psychological suspense. The following evening, audiences can watch It’s OK, a contemporary drama that explores family relationships, generational differences and women’s personal growth through a blend of humour and heartfelt storytelling.

The festival will conclude on June 15 at K-Cineplex in Nicosia with a Closing Ceremony and the screening of Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert. Set in ancient China’s Western Regions, the action-packed film combines martial arts, adventure and historical storytelling.

Representatives from the China Film Administration, film production and distribution companies, as well as participating directors and actors, are expected to attend the closing events and meet audiences.

Chinese Film Week in Cyprus

Five days of film screenings and events. June 10-15. Pantheon Cinema, K-Cineplex, Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Cyprus University of Technology, Limassol. Subtitles in Greek and English