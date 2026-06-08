The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) will host a round table discussion on financial literacy on June 18, bringing together senior European central banking figures and presenting new research on public attitudes towards savings and investment.

The event, titled “Financial Literacy for Life – European Citizens’ Dialogue”, will take place at the CBC amphitheatre between 5.30pm and 7pm.

It will be attended by CBC governor Christodoulos Patsalides and Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras, reflecting growing European emphasis on improving financial awareness among citizens.

The discussion will also feature the presentation of results from a targeted research exercise conducted by the Central Bank of Cyprus on February 24–25, across selected locations in several cities in Cyprus.

The study also included contributions from online public participation, allowing a broader sample of citizens to share their views.

According to the central bank, the research recorded public opinions, perceptions and emotions regarding savings and investment behaviour, offering a detailed snapshot of household financial attitudes in Cyprus.

The findings will be presented during the event alongside wider conclusions on the importance of strengthening financial literacy across society, the CBC explained.