The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced the launch of applications for the 2026 edition of its youth entrepreneurship awards, marking the ninth consecutive year of the initiative.

The annual awards are held under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, recognising young entrepreneurs under the age of 40 across multiple sectors.

The organisers said the awards will cover a wide range of fields including commercial businesses, industrial enterprises, services, tourism, shipping, research, innovation and technology, and arts and culture, alongside a new category for 2026 targeting young diaspora entrepreneurs in Greece and the United Kingdom.

Eligibility extends to self-made entrepreneurs and successors in family businesses, provided they are active in Cyprus for the main categories, while the diaspora category applies to those operating in Greece or the United Kingdom.

The term young entrepreneurs includes individuals who have established their own ventures as well as those who have taken over or are leading existing family-run enterprises, reflecting a broader definition of entrepreneurial activity.

Selection will be carried out by a special Keve committee, which will assess candidates based on a detailed set of criteria covering both business performance and wider impact.

Candidates must be under 40 years of age, while additional criteria include corporate and social entrepreneurship, particularly initiatives that promote entrepreneurial thinking and support underprivileged groups.

The evaluation process will also consider the recognition and visibility of the individual or their business, as well as creativity and innovation, including unique products, services, methods or strategies.

Further factors include reputation, track record and measurable results, with emphasis on how candidates have contributed to business success while demonstrating social and environmental responsibility.

The committee will also examine leadership and personal contribution, alongside a clearly defined vision and strategic direction for future business development, corporate responsibility and financial performance.

Environmental considerations form a key part of the assessment, with candidates expected to demonstrate support for the green economy and efficient resource use, including policies and initiatives that improve sustainability.

Additional criteria include outward-looking growth, international expansion and extroversion, as well as overall entrepreneurial performance, such as increased turnover, business development and job creation.

Nominations must be submitted to the Keve selection committee by July 17, 2026, through an online application process.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 7, 2026, bringing together participants from across Cyprus and abroad.

The event is organised by Keve in collaboration with the magazine Thessalonikis Dromena, with support from the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, and Eurobank.