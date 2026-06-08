The summer season may be just beginning but for Nicosia’s popular Fork Food Markets, it is coming to an end. For its final event of the summer, it teams up with Telethon to support its mission to help patients and families affected by neurological and other degenerative disorders through care and research programmes.

On June 12, the street food event relocates to its new venue – the Old GSP Square. Starting at 7pm, the event will welcome eight food stalls cooking up a variety of cuisines, offering dishes for every taste.

Bars will serve drinks and cocktails while activities for children will keep little ones entertained. Plus, this Fork Food Market will include a live music performance by the Time Surfers Party Band from 9.30pm to 11.30pm. To support Telethon, there will be a €3 entrance donation for adults, while children under 18 will enter for free.

“We’re also introducing a new cup initiative just for this event,” says the team, “our reusable FORK cups will be available for €1, and guests can return them, with proceeds helping support the cause. Come enjoy a great evening of food, music, and community.”

Fork Food Market- Telethon

Summer’s last street food market raises money for charity. June 12. Old GSP Square, Nicosia. 7pm. €3 donation entry for adults. Free entrance for under 18-year-olds. www.forkfoodmarket.com