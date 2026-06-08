In the interview that follows, Evangelia Eliadou, Executive Director of Pafilia, frames the island's evolving position in the ultra-prime real-estate market.

Q: Luxury real estate has traditionally been associated with lifestyle. Why is the conversation changing now?

For many years, luxury property was primarily marketed through emotion: lifestyle, design, location and prestige.

Those elements remain important, but today we are seeing a much more strategic mindset among global investors.

Ultra-high-net-worth individuals are becoming increasingly focused on wealth preservation, stability and long-term value retention. In an environment shaped by economic volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, tangible assets with enduring relevance have become significantly more attractive.

As a result, ultra-prime real estate is increasingly viewed not simply as a lifestyle acquisition, but as a defensive long-term asset capable of preserving value across generations.

Q: Why is Cyprus increasingly attracting international wealth?

Cyprus has evolved enormously over the last decade, particularly Limassol.

The city has become one of the Mediterranean’s most international business and wealth hubs, attracting entrepreneurs, technology founders, hedge fund executives, family offices and globally mobile investors seeking both lifestyle and stability.

There is a very strong combination here: European positioning, connectivity, climate, security and a sophisticated professional ecosystem that supports international investors.

At the same time, prime seafront opportunities are becoming increasingly limited, which naturally elevates the long-term value of truly exceptional properties.

Q: What makes ONE stand apart within the Cyprus luxury market?

ONE was conceived as a landmark project from the very beginning.

Developed by Pafilia Property Developers, the vision was to create a residential address that would permanently redefine the Cyprus skyline and elevate the country’s position within the international ultra-prime market.

What distinguishes ONE today is the uniqueness of the product itself.

Beyond its iconic architecture and seafront location, ONE remains an exceptionally exclusive residential building, with just three apartments per floor, ensuring a level of privacy, discretion and exclusivity rarely found in high-rise living.

The tower includes residences that are exceptionally rare not only for Cyprus, but for the wider region. The whole-floor sky villa occupies an entire level of the building, offering a level of privacy and exclusivity rarely available in Mediterranean high-rise living.

Above it sits the tower’s defining residence, a three-level penthouse spanning the top floors of ONE with panoramic Mediterranean views and approximately 700 square metres of interior living space.

Today, with only two residences remaining available within the tower, that exclusivity becomes even more significant. Representing the final opportunity to own within this landmark development, both residences are newly completed and key-ready, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship, bespoke detailing and the highest standards of luxury finishes. For discerning buyers, they offer immediate access to one of the Mediterranean’s most prestigious and irreplaceable residential addresses.

Q: In today’s market, what defines a true trophy residence?

A true trophy residence is defined by irreplaceability.

The world’s wealth has always gravitated toward rare assets. Assets that cannot easily be recreated, replicated or substituted. That principle applies very strongly to ultra-prime real estate today.

When you combine landmark architecture, prime waterfront positioning, privacy, security and extremely limited supply, the asset begins to operate within an entirely different category. These properties are valued not only for what they offer today, but for how difficult they would be to reproduce in the future.

That is where long-term resilience comes from.

Q: What role did vision play in creating ONE?

Vision was everything.

At Pafilia, we wanted to create something timeless and iconic. A development that would stand alongside internationally recognised waterfront residential landmarks and become synonymous with Limassol itself. But beyond architecture, we wanted to create permanence.

Luxury trends evolve. Markets evolve. But truly iconic assets endure because they are rooted in location, design quality, scarcity and global relevance.

That was always the ambition behind ONE.

Q: What does ownership at ONE ultimately represent today?

Today, ownership at ONE represents far more than residential luxury.

It represents continuity. In uncertain times, people seek permanence. They seek security. They seek assets capable of carrying value forward across generations.

That is what ONE ultimately offers: not simply ownership, but legacy.

A rare asset designed to endure beyond market cycles, transcend generations and hold its place among the Mediterranean’s most exceptional residential addresses for decades to come.

Pafilia Property Developers

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