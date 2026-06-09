Police are searching for a 54-year-old man after the reported theft of jewellery worth nearly €10 million, according to a complaint filed with the Limassol police on Tuesday.

The owner of a foreign jewellery company told police he had handed over jewellery valued at €9.882 million to the suspect for sale to potential buyers.

The two men had reportedly worked together in the past.

A meeting had been arranged on Monday evening for the suspect to provide an update on the sales.

However, he failed to attend and could not be contacted despite repeated efforts.

Following the complaint, police secured a court warrant for the man’s arrest.