Images showing rubbish and dirty water floating off the Limassol pier have prompted concern online, with a social media user claiming children were swimming and diving in the area.

The video was posted in the Limassol Facebook group and was reportedly filmed near the entrance to the old Port.

The user said children were “swimming, diving from the pier” while rubbish could be seen floating in the water nearby.

The post also questioned the condition of the water, sarcastically calling for “brown flags” to replace the blue flags awarded to beaches meeting cleanliness and environmental standards.

The footage prompted reactions from other users, who expressed concern over the condition of the area.

Cyprus received Blue Flag recognition for 46 beaches this year, however the Limassol molos was not included on the list.