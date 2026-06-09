“The best weekend you’ll have this summer has no Wi-Fi,” says Unplugged Cyprus as it gets ready for another offline retreat – no phones, no screens, just Akamas’ wild nature.

The Nature and Climbing Retreat this month will be a two-night experience in the outdoor beauty of Cyprus. Organisers Unplugged Cyprus and Mountain Expeditions Cyprus have created a fun and adventure-filled agenda for June 26, 27 and 28 to slow down, breathe and reconnect.

Staying at the Aphrodite Eco Camping in Akamas, the weekend will be a phone-free occasion so guests can fully unwind without being interrupted by notifications and shift to being fully present in nature. To guide participants into the experience, the weekend’s agenda includes dinners under the stars, morning meditation, guided rock climbing at Ineia Climbing Crag, swimming and sunset-watching, trips to the Baths of Aphrodite and Botanical Gardens as well as slow evenings with board games and real conversation.

“All activities are optional, follow your own rhythm,” remind the organisers and the rock-climbing activity will be led by certified instructor Panayiotis Loizou. All equipment will be provided and no previous climbing experience is required so beginners are welcome as well.

Limited spots are available for an intimate retreat. The €280 price includes everything – a two-night stay with breakfast, lunch and dinners, drinks and the guided climbing.

Nature and Climbing Retreat

Phone-free weekend with activities in nature. By Unplugged Cyprus and Mountain Expeditions Cyprus. June 26-28. Aphrodite Eco Camping, Akamas. €280 all-included fee. https://forms.gle/dpgeSNDgQRnHrESa8, www.instagram.com/unpluggedcyprus, www.instagram.com/mountainexpeditionscyprus