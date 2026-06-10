The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd announced on Wednesday that it purchased 1,580 of its own shares at a price of €1.31 per share.

According to the relevant filing, the total value of the transaction amounted to €2,061.90.

This action was carried out through ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd as part of the company’s capital management strategy.

The firm informed the investing public of this move in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company also adhered to the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the disclosure of market activity.

Finally, this purchase was executed in line with the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025.