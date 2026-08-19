A beloved Cypriot summer dish for meat lovers, kleftiko has its own festival, which is approaching soon. Kokkinos Asteras Meneou organises the 9th Meneou Kleftiko Festival on Friday, September 4, presenting a night full of flavours, music and entertainment. If you love slow-cooked meat and village festival vibes, then this is the event for you.

The one-day happening begins at 8pm at the Asteras Meneou House. The aroma of oven-baked meat and potatoes will guide you there as dozens of plates will be served, sharing mouth-watering kleftiko meat, soft potatoes, bulgur wheat and more.

Yet the night will feature more than just food and drink, though that will be the showstopper. A live entertainment programme will also add to the evening, urging festival-goers to sing along and get up and dance.

Performing on the night are Michalis Leventis, Koulla Andreou and Skevi Andreou. Young festival-goers will also be entertained with a children’s corner that will feature a bouncy castle among other activities. Entrance to the festival costs €22, which includes a delicious plate of traditional kleftiko.

9th Meneou Kleftiko Festival

Traditional festival with kleftiko dishes and live music. September 4. Asteras Meneou House, Larnaca district. 8pm. €22 includes kleftiko dinner. Tel: 99-344560