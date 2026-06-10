The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Wednesday the listing of 1,440,000 additional ordinary shares of Solidus Securities, each with a nominal value of €1.00.

This listing, conducted in accordance with Article 58(1) of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, also includes the simultaneous registration of these shares in the Central Depository and Registry.

The new shares were issued following the capitalisation of earnings and were distributed to existing shareholders for free.

The distribution followed a ratio of four new shares for every ten held by current investors.

These additional shares will be integrated into the existing listed share capital of the company.

Following this inclusion, the total issued share capital of Solidus Securities will rise to 5,040,000 shares.

The official trading of the new shares is scheduled to commence on Thursday, June 11, 2026.