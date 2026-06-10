St. Paul’s Cathedral in Nicosia becomes the venue to host a special live music concert this Saturday as award-winning Cypriot musician Della, returns to Cyprus a one-off show alongside an orchestra, held in the beautiful church.

Following her recent European shows and MME Award win, and a current nomination for a Madame Figaro award in the musician category, Della is preparing a unique performance to mark one year since the release of her debut EP 13.

During Saturday’s performance the band will be accompanied by a five-piece orchestra, arranged and orchestrated by Andys Skordis, for a concert that will be filmed and recorded live for later release.

Due to high-demand for the performance at 9pm, a second show has now been added at 7.30pm on the same day. Tickets are available on www.louvanarecords.com/della and both shows are expected to be a fully-booked, lively and atmospheric affair.

“A church, an orchestra, and Della on home soil,” say the organisers. “Expect the usual soirée but a tiny bit more cinematic.”

Della at St. Paul’s Cathedral

Cypriot musician and orchestra perform live at a church. June 13. St. Paul’s Cathedral, Nicosia. 7.30pm and 9pm. www.louvanarecords.com/della