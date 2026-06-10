A neighbourhood street food festival has just been announced, enriching the first summer month’s agenda. The Municipality of Lakatamia is once again hosting the Lakatameia Youth Street Food Festival on Thursday, June 25, at the Park of Agios Georgios, in the outdoor area of the Lakatameia Amphitheatre.

From 6.30pm to 11.30pm, food trucks, bars, entertainment and plenty of community spirit will fill the area. With just a few weeks to go, the Municipality has launched an open call for food trucks or stalls and mobile bars that want to participate in the event, selling food and drink.

Participation fees have been set at €80 for food trucks and €120 for mobile bars. Due to limited space availability, priority will be given to residents of Lakatameia and businesses operating within the municipality. Applications will also be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested vendors are invited to submit their applications by Friday, June 12, by sending an email to [email protected]. The municipality notes that all participating businesses must hold the necessary licences and certificates required for the sale of food and beverages. Details on the day’s programme and a list of vendors will be shared closer to the time.

Lakatamia Youth Street Food Festival

Street food festival. June 25. Park of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia. 6.30pm-11.30pm. Tel: 22-364081