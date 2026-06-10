Cypriots can compare milk prices across supermarkets in seconds. Yet until recently, finding the cheapest pair of Geox in a dozen online stores meant opening a dozen browser tabs. That gap is closing — and the numbers suggest it was overdue.

When the government launched e-Kalathi last year, it was treated as something between a public service and a political talking point. A state-backed app that lets consumers compare prices on everyday groceries — eggs, pasta, cleaning products — across supermarket chains. The idea was simple. The execution, as this newspaper reported, was uneven: 478 barcoded items in a market where a typical supermarket stocks ten thousand, no geolocation, and an app that froze mid-scroll.

But the principle stuck. People wanted to compare before buying. They just needed better tools.

The numbers that made fashion impossible to ignore

The shift did not happen quietly. According to Eurostat’s 2024 digitalisation report, Cyprus recorded the highest share of online shoppers purchasing clothes, shoes and accessories in the entire European Union — 85 per cent. Not Greece, not the Netherlands, not Germany. Cyprus. A country of fewer than a million people, topping the bloc in fashion e-commerce participation.

The trajectory is steep. Statista data shows that the share of Cypriots buying fashion online nearly tripled between 2020 and 2024, climbing from roughly 20 per cent to over 51 per cent in just four years. Meanwhile, Skroutz reported an 83 per cent year-on-year surge in orders from Cyprus, with sneakers ranking as the most popular category and the average basket hitting €78.

Across the water in Greece, the pattern is the same. The ELTRUN E-Commerce Survey 2026 found that clothing and footwear overtook accommodation as the single most popular online shopping category, chosen by 75.7 per cent of respondents. Three in four people buying clothes online. That is not a niche behaviour anymore — it is the default.

Why fashion took longer than electronics

Price comparison is old news for gadgets and appliances. Skroutz built its entire business in Greece on the premise that no one should overpay for a washing machine. But fashion resisted for years, and for practical reasons.

A Samsung television has a model number. Type it into any platform and you get an exact match across retailers. A pair of summer sandals does not work that way. Brands use different naming conventions across markets, images vary by retailer, sizing is inconsistent, and seasonal stock rotates every few months. Building a comparison engine for fashion means solving a matching problem that electronics never had — identifying that the “Geox Spherica EC4.1” on one site is the same shoe listed as “Men’s Sneakers Geox Beige” on another.

Then there is the emotional dimension. Buying a refrigerator is transactional. Buying a dress involves taste, occasion, fit, personal style. For a long time, the fashion industry assumed that shoppers did not want cold price tables — they wanted mood boards and editorial lookbooks. The assumption held until inflation made it irrelevant. When real clothing retail turnover in Greece fell 1.8 per cent in 2025 despite nominal growth, according to ELSTAT, consumers stopped browsing for inspiration and started shopping for value.

What changed — and what is changing now

The grocery comparison model proved that Cypriots will use comparison tools when they exist. The limitation of e-Kalathi was not consumer appetite; it was scope. Fashion demanded a different approach entirely: machine-learning to match products across retailers, normalised sizing data, real-time price tracking, and catalogues deep enough to be useful.

Several platforms now operate in this space. Stylino, a Cyprus-based fashion comparison platform, aggregates clothing, shoes and accessories from multiple retailers shipping to Cyprus and Greece, allowing shoppers to compare the same branded item across stores in a single search. The model is closer to what Skroutz does for electronics than what e-Kalathi does for groceries — it is not a government initiative but a commercial product built around the specific challenges of fashion catalogues.

The broader European picture suggests this is early days rather than late innings. Cross-border shopping from Cyprus is among the highest in the EU, with Eurostat data showing 81 per cent of Cypriot online shoppers buying from other EU sellers. Yet most of that activity happens on generalist marketplaces — Amazon, Temu, Shein — where price is visible but comparison across brands is not the point. The gap between “I found it cheap somewhere” and “I found the cheapest option across every store that ships here” is precisely where dedicated comparison tools add value.

What this means for shoppers in Cyprus

For a country where fashion is the top online shopping category and cross-border purchasing is second nature, the infrastructure is catching up with the behaviour. The typical Cypriot fashion shopper already does the work — checking three or four sites, comparing prices in different tabs, waiting for sales. Comparison platforms automate exactly that process.

The practical shift is small but meaningful. Instead of choosing between the first retailer that appears in a Google search and the one a friend recommended, shoppers can see the full picture: which stores carry the item, what it costs at each, and whether a discount is running somewhere they had not thought to look.

E-Kalathi proved that the appetite exists. Skroutz proved that the model works. Fashion was simply the last category where the technology caught up with what consumers were already trying to do on their own — and in Cyprus, they were trying harder than almost anywhere else in Europe.

This article was produced in collaboration with Stylino.

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