Residents in Russian-controlled Crimea were grappling with gasoline rationing on Wednesday after Ukrainian drone attacks constricted supplies from Russia, a Reuters witness said.

More than four years since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russia is facing almost daily Ukrainian attacks on its oil infrastructure, while Western sanctions have made crude exports more costly as its own attacks on Ukraine continue.

Crimea’s energy woes came amid another series of overnight Ukrainian attacks against energy and military targets in several Russian regions many hundreds of km from the front line of the war in eastern Ukraine.

Some of Ukraine’s drone attacks have focused on the two main arteries for supplies to Crimea – across Russian-controlled regions of southeastern Ukraine or across the Kerch Strait between Crimea and Russia’s Taman peninsula.

A Reuters witness said that in some shops there had been shortages of sugar over recent days and limits on the purchase of more than 5 kg (11 lb) of buckwheat, a Russian staple, but that shelves were now stocked and there was no sign of panic.

The Reuters witness said there had been some queues for fuel with limits of 20 litres per person and QR codes linked to number plates issued for purchases.

“The 20-litre limit is still in effect,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram.

“I appeal to motorists who go to refuel today: before going to the gas station, check the availability of fuel.”

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 following street protests that forced Ukraine’s pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, from power. Few countries recognise the annexation and Kyiv has vowed to take back the territory.

MUSEUM ON FIRE

In the latest Ukrainian strikes, drones hit a historic museum in Sevastopol, local authorities said on Wednesday, as they reduced the number of trains travelling at night.

Separately, Ukraine’s military and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had struck a number of military and energy targets overnight in various Russian regions, part of its drive to restrict Moscow’s ability to finance the war.

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian-made Flamingo cruise missiles hit a military plant in the Volga city of Cheboksary – some 600 km, or 370 miles, east of Moscow – that supplies the Russian army with components for its drones and missiles.

Ukraine’s military said the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary manufactured the Kometa navigation system, a key piece of equipment used by Russian drones and missiles to evade Ukrainian signal jamming.

Reuters was able to confirm social media footage on Wednesday that showed black smoke rising from a site in Cheboksary, based on buildings, signage and utility poles which matched file and satellite imagery.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine also hit the Kuibyshev oil refinery in the Samara region, more than 900 km (559 miles) from the front line.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said it had struck two oil pumping stations in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow. The regional governor said two industrial facilities were on fire after a drone attack.

Ukraine’s military said it struck the West Horizon tanker in the Black Sea, which it described as part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” seeking to evade Western sanctions on its energy exports.