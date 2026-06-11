Back again to celebrate the work of the great Irish writer, James Joyce, Ideogramma collaborates with the Irish embassy to bring the fifth edition of the Cyprus Bloomsday Festival. On Tuesday, ARTos House in Agioi Omologites will host the special summer event on its rooftop.

This year, the event is titled Women’s Voices in the Work of James Joyce, Ulysses, exploring the powerful role of women in both the book and the writer’s life. Actresses Erika Begeti and Ioanna Papamichalopoulou will read excerpts from various chapters of Ulysses but they will not be taking the floor alone.

As the festival collaborates with the James Joyce Centre Dublin, the internationally-renowned tenor and actor Morgan Crowley travels to Cyprus especially for this event to play the piano and sing live. Curated by Ideogramma co-founder Lily Michaelides, the evening will be presented in both Greek and English, welcoming diverse audiences. The programme begins at 8pm and has free admission, though reservations are recommended.

Carefully planned, the date of the event is intentional. It revives the events of Joyce’s novel Ulysses, which take place on June 16 (the day the writer met this wife) in 1904. The event is celebrated every year on this date in Dublin and in many other parts of the world and for the past five years, Cyprus has been joining the festivities.

5th Cyprus Bloomsday Festival

Annual festival celerating Irish writer James Joyce. Live music and readings. By Ideogramma in collaboration with the Embassy of Ireland in Cyprus. June 16. 8pm. In English and Greek. Free admission. https://bloomsdaycyprus2026.eventbrite.ie/