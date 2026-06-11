The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd announced on Thursday that it purchased a portion of its own equity through the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE.

During the session held on June 10, 2026, the company successfully finalised the purchase of 1,660 own shares

The shares were acquired at a price of €1.30 per share, which represents a total transaction value of €2,158.

The company carried out the transaction in compliance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

This acquisition was performed in execution of a mandate granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025.