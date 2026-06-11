The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced a series of index composition changes affecting its main benchmarks, with adjustments due to come into effect on June 12, 2026 as part of rule-based revisions triggered by trading conditions.

The exchange confirmed that Interfund Investments PLC will be removed from the General Index, the Alternative Market Index and the Investment Market Index, following provisions under Rule 4.3.1 of the CSE index management framework, which governs the treatment of securities traded under special trading conditions.

The decision forms part of routine index maintenance designed to ensure that benchmark compositions accurately reflect market eligibility criteria and trading status.

In a parallel adjustment to the flagship benchmark, the CSE also announced a change to the FTSE/CySE20 Index, where Interfund Investments PLC will also be removed.

It will be replaced by Louis PLC, which had previously been included on the reserve list following the most recent index review, according to the exchange.

The CSE said the FTSE/CySE20 change is implemented under Rule 6.6 of the index ground rules, which applies in cases where securities are affected by special trading conditions and require substitution to maintain index integrity.

Both sets of adjustments are scheduled to take effect simultaneously on June 12, 2026, marking a coordinated reshuffle across multiple CSE indices.

The FTSE/CySE20 revision ensures continuity in the benchmark by drawing on the reserve list mechanism, which allows eligible companies to be brought into the index when constituents are removed under rule-based criteria.

Market participants will see the updated compositions reflected in trading benchmarks from the effective date, with the CSE stating that the changes are part of its standard procedures for maintaining orderly index operation.

The removal of Interfund Investments PLC from all affected indices highlights the application of special trading condition rules across the Cyprus market framework, which can lead to adjustments when securities no longer meet required listing or trading standards.

The inclusion of Louis PLC in the FTSE/CySE20 is expected to ensure continued representation of eligible listed companies within the top-tier benchmark, preserving index structure following the removal of a constituent.

The exchange explained that such revisions are carried out in line with established methodology, ensuring that index composition remains consistent with market conditions and regulatory requirements governing the CSE.