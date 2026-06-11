Cyprus tested the revised Sounio Plan at the port of Limassol on Thursday, during the Nikitis- Dimitra 2026 exercise, in a move aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to keep key maritime infrastructure operating during periods of crisis.

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis attended the exercise, which focused on the resilience and safe continuity of operations at the Republic’s main ports, marinas and fishing shelters.

According to the Deputy Ministry, the revised plan also covers the execution of strategic maritime transport in times of stress, crisis or emergency.

The ministry said these issues are of vital importance, both for supporting the work of the security forces and for ensuring the continued smooth functioning of the state.

The exercise brought together public and private stakeholders involved in port operations, maritime transport and emergency planning.

Hadjimanolis congratulated all public and private bodies that took part, as well as the Cyprus Ports Authority, which coordinated the exercise.

DP World, the Cyprus Ports Authority, the Cyprus Embassy Athens Maritime Office and the Cyprus in UK Maritime Office were among those referenced in connection with the exercise.