Cyprus’ foreign ministry on Saturday condemned a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, which killed civilians and damaged Latvia’s honorary consulate.

“The targeting of residential areas is completely unacceptable. Our condolences go to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and Latvia,”” the ministry said in a post on X.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Friday in Ukraine’s Kyiv region killed 10 people and injured close to 100 at the site of a defence industry event that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said should never have taken place.

Ukraine’s Emergency Services said its crews had completed rescue operations at the site north of the capital.

Pictures posted online by the emergency services showed teams sifting through piles of rubble at the site, adjacent to several houses.