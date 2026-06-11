Investigators looking into the affair dubbed ‘Videogate’ gave the attorney-general an update this week, with reports on Thursday suggesting they’ve uncovered new evidence that could lead to criminal indictments.

Daily Politis said independent criminal investigator Andreas Paschalides met with senior officials at the attorney-general’s office on Wednesday.

The paper said new information has come to light which, investigated further, might upend the current state of affairs – namely, that to date the evidence does not appear to substantiate criminal offences committed by aides to President Nikos Christodoulides.

If so, Paschalides may request another extension to delivering his findings to the attorney-general.

Otherwise, the report would be handed over on June 16 as scheduled.

Whether the report recommends indictments or not, the final say rests with the attorney-general.

The case revolves around a video published online on January 8 by an account calling itself ‘Emily Thompson’.

The eight-minute-long video clip showed conversations involving the president’s then chief of staff Charalambos Charalambous, former energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis and Cyfield CEO Giorgos Chrysochos concerning apparent ‘pay-to-play’ patronage of donors, campaign financing and a €150 million investment linked to the Vasiliko power plant.

Charalambous resigned his position, while First Lady Philippa Karsera stepped down as chair of the now disbanded Social Support Agency after references to the organisation appeared in the published material.

From the outset, the president rejected the allegations and described the video as “a product of fabrication, distortion and a hybrid attack”.

Those appearing in the footage likewise insisted the material had been selectively edited and presented out of context.

Later, in April, the Israeli private intelligence company Black Cube confirmed it was behind the operation which produced the recordings.

The outfit stated that it was “proud to have uncovered corruption carried out by Cyfield in Cyprus” and confirmed that it had cooperated with Cypriot authorities during the investigation.

The criminal inquiry subsequently expanded to include examination of the origins of the recordings, the circumstances surrounding their publication and the authenticity of the material circulated online.

Authorities secured the complete archive, comprising approximately 30 hours of recordings, for forensic and evidential examination.

According to Politis, questions hang over Black Cube’s involvement and public admission.

For one, the company broke with its usual policy of not commenting publicly on its operations.

For another, under what circumstances was the audiovisual material handed over to Cypriot authorities? And why did Black Cube’s statement focus on contractors Cyfield, not mentioning the president’s aides?

Another question relates to how authorities got in touch with Black Cube, given that – according to Politis – the Cypriot intelligence service (KYP) assisted.

Did Israel’s Mossad intercede for this to happen? And was there any contact between the Cypriot government and senior political leadership in Israel?