Four men arrested in connection with an alleged Hamas cell operating in Cyprus are due to appear before the Larnaca district court on Thursday.

The suspects, aged 32, 38, 54 and 57, were arrested following intelligence-led operations linked to allegations that a network had been established in Cyprus with connections to Hamas.

According to Phileleftheros, investigators are understood to regard the 38-year-old suspect as a central figure in the case.

The individual allegedly entered the republic through the north and played a key role in organising the network as a ringleader.

Testimony gathered by authorities is said to place him at the centre of recruitment and operational planning activities.

Evidence examined by Cypriot and Greek investigators reportedly links the 38-year-old to a 37-year-old Palestinian man arrested in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, last weekend.

Greek authorities allege the man travelled to Malaysia, where he received training in the production of high-powered explosive devices.

According to testimony cited in the investigation, the 38-year-old arranged travel for the man and facilitated his participation in the training programme.

The suspect arrested in Crete reportedly told investigators that he had reconsidered his involvement but ultimately proceeded with the trip after arrangements had already been made on his behalf.

The inquiry intensified after investigators discovered substances capable of being used in powerful explosives.

Authorities have not publicly identified a specific target but have examined whether Israeli-linked interests in Cyprus or elsewhere in Europe may have been under consideration.

Attention has also focused on the family connections of one of the older suspects.

One of the children serves in the police and has access to databases containing information relating to Cypriot and foreign nationals, while three others are employed by the National Guard as contract soldiers.

However Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Wednesday sought to draw a distinction between the investigation into their father and the professional conduct of his children.

“They have not given us reason to suspect anything regarding their professional careers,” he said.

Palmas also urged restraint in public discussion surrounding the matter.

“We must not disregard their rights,” he said, warning against damaging the reputation of individuals against whom no evidence has emerged.

Investigators are examining evidence relating to overseas travel, alleged terrorist training and communications between suspects detained in different jurisdictions.

President Nikos Christodoulides has declined to discuss operational aspects of the case, citing national security concerns.

Police have likewise refrained from commenting on investigative details while proceedings remain active.