The need for closer cooperation between the legal and medical professions in addressing challenges arising from technological advances, artificial intelligence and the protection of patients’ rights was highlighted on Thursday at the first interdisciplinary conference on law and medicine in Nicosia.

The conference, titled Developments in Health Law in Cyprus, was organised by the Cyprus Bar Association and the Cyprus Medical Association and brought together experts to discuss issues ranging from medical liability and patient rights to bioethics, health data and the impact of artificial intelligence on healthcare.

Addressing the event, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides described the conference as an important initiative that brings together two disciplines which play a decisive role in safeguarding human life, dignity and fundamental rights.

He said rapid developments in healthcare, biomedical technology and the digitalisation of health services were creating both opportunities and responsibilities.

“The protection of personal data, the ethical use of artificial intelligence and ensuring transparency are significant challenges that require constant vigilance and cooperation,” he said.

Charalambides stressed that health law must continuously adapt to meet society’s needs, medical ethics principles and European and international developments. He added that issues such as patient rights, medical liability, bioethics, health data management, AI in healthcare and equal access to medical services require meaningful dialogue and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said the initiative brought together two of the most important pillars of a modern democratic state – justice and medicine – which ultimately serve the same purpose: the individual.

He noted that the quality of a society is measured not only by economic indicators but also by the health of its citizens, the quality of justice and public trust in institutions.

Referring to Cyprus, Fitiris highlighted major reforms in the health sector in recent years, particularly the implementation of the national health system, Gesy. However, he warned that technological and scientific progress was also creating new challenges, including artificial intelligence in medicine, genetic data, telemedicine, electronic patient records and cybersecurity.

“Every technological advancement must be accompanied by a clear institutional framework, safeguards and effective protection of citizens’ rights,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of medical and legal confidentiality, describing them as fundamental guarantees of a democratic society rather than merely professional obligations.

Cyprus Medical Association president Petros Agathangelou emphasised the growing complexity of modern medical practice, saying doctors now operate in an environment shaped by scientific advances, legal obligations, ethical rules and increasing public expectations.

He argued that physicians need a clear and fair framework that protects patients while allowing doctors to practise medicine safely and responsibly. He also stressed the importance of understanding the distinction between complications, risk, adverse outcomes and liability.

Meanwhile, Cyprus Bar Association president Michalis Vorkas said both justice and healthcare are fundamental human rights and called for stronger interdisciplinary cooperation, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

He said both sectors face significant challenges that require holistic approaches and warned that citizens’ rights to healthcare and access to justice must be protected not only in principle but also in practice.

“The trust of citizens is built through accountability, transparency and constructive public dialogue that leads to meaningful and effective reforms,” he said.