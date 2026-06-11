The Nicosia Municipal Theatre launches its first-ever Summer Theatre School, titled The City as a Stage – Theatre Routes in Nicosia, offering children aged 6 to 12 a unique opportunity to explore theatre through the city itself.

Taking place from July 6 to 10 and July 13 to 17, the programme transforms Nicosia into a living stage where museums, gardens, historic landmarks and public squares become starting points for stories, characters and theatrical adventures. Running daily from 7.30am to 2.30pm, the summer school combines theatre education with cultural exploration, encouraging children to engage creatively with the city’s rich history and urban landscape.

Using the Nicosia Municipal Theatre as its central hub, participants will gain insight into how a modern theatre operates, meeting the professionals who contribute to every stage production. Through workshops focused on expression, improvisation, movement and voice, children will learn how theatrical ideas are developed and transformed into performances.

The programme also includes daily visits to nearby cultural sites, including the Cyprus Museum, Paphos Gate, Kasteliotissa Hall and the Nicosia Municipal Gardens. Through games, exploration and creative challenges, participants will turn their observations into theatrical scenes while developing a deeper connection with public spaces and local heritage.

Workshops will be led in Greek by professionals from the fields of theatre, dance, music, education and history, under the programme design and coordination of theatre creative Natalia Panayiotou. Leading insightful and creative sessions are Nasia Kelepeshi, Elena Antoniou, Natalia Panayiotou, Konstantina Xenofontos, Loukia Pieridou, Iliana Koulafeti (People of Cyprus), Annie Sofocleous and OPU Collective.

The City as a Stage – Theatre Routes in Nicosia

Summer school by the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. July 6-10 and 13-17. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm-2.30pm. €60 per week. In Greek. Registrations on More.com