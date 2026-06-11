A heartfelt and empowering day event honouring women’s freedom, autonomy and acceptance is arriving soon in Paphos. After the warm response the first Be in Your Nature gathered, organisers are now getting ready for a second edition of the social awareness initiative.

Lea Women’s Center, together with FemNEST, Business Women’s Society, and Hamishi Nashi, invite women to join a special multicultural morning picnic celebrating connection, authenticity, wellbeing and sisterhood.

Held on June 21 at 10am at Lea Women’s Center in Tala, the gathering takes place in honour of the Summer Solstice, International Day of Yoga, International Wellness Day and the longest day of the year and a symbolic moment of light, balance, presence and renewal.

Each woman is invited to bring a dish from her nature – from her culture, roots, traditions, or kitchen – and take part in a shared morning of meaningful connection, gentle practices and collective giving. The gathering will begin with a soft meditation and light movement session, followed by a communal picnic experience in nature where women can meet, share, connect and simply be together in an atmosphere of openness and care.

This day will be dedicated to Women’s Shelter for abused women through the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family (SPAVO). As part of the gathering’s spirit of community support and compassion, participants are also invited to bring essential items, such as dry food and hygienic products, or donations for the shelter supporting women and children at risk.

Be in Your Nature is an ongoing social awareness initiative that encourages women to reconnect with themselves beyond expectations, pressures and imposed standards and to celebrate the natural diversity, wisdom and authenticity of women’s lives and bodies. The event is part of a series of weekend activities at Lea Women’s Center which includes a Song Prayer Circle and International Yoga Day.

Be in Your Nature

Women’s event and picnic dedicated to SPAVO Women’s Shelter. June 21. Lea Women’s Center, Tala, Paphos. 10am. Free. www.leawomencenter.com