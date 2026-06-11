Shareholders of Top Kinisis Travel Public Ltd convened at the company’s head offices in Strovolos on Thursday to unanimously approve the firm’s financial statements and confirm a dividend payout.

The annual general meeting saw the unanimous resolution of several key corporate items, including the examination and approval of the consolidated balance sheet and the profit and loss account for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Following a review of the independent auditors’ report, the assembly moved to approve the recommendation of the board of directors to issue a dividend of €0.01 per ordinary share, bringing the total distribution to €122,120.11.

This dividend payment is slated for July 24, 2026, and will be issued to beneficiary shareholders who are registered in the records of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) as of June 26, 2026.

In order to qualify for the distribution, investors must complete transactions by the conclusion of the trading session on June 24, 2026, as the ex-dividend date has been set for June 25, 2026.

As of that date, shares of the company will be traded on the CSE without the right to participate in the distribution of the dividend.

The meeting also addressed leadership matters, with Elena Tanou, Constantinos Kakkouras, Nicolaos Pissas, and Panayiotis Papanicolaou resigning from their positions as directors before successfully offering themselves for re-election by the shareholders.

Regarding board remuneration, the meeting determined that each member will receive €100 per meeting, while the chairman of the board will be entitled to €150 per session.

The assembly also decided to re-appoint the company auditors, Baker Tilly, to serve until the next annual general meeting, while granting the board of directors the authority to negotiate the final fees for these services.