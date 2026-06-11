UCLan Cyprus hosts 13th European Conference on Social Media

UCLan Cyprus proudly hosted the 13th European Conference on Social Media (ECSM 2026), welcoming academics, researchers, industry professionals and practitioners from around the world to its Larnaca campus. The prestigious international conference took place over May 28–29, 2026, co-organised with Academic Conferences & Publishing International (ACPI).

Recognised as one of the leading academic conferences in the field of social media research, ECSM has been held annually for over a decade and serves as an important platform for scholarly dialogue and interdisciplinary exchange on the evolving impact of social media across society, education, business, communication, governance and digital culture.

Hosted by the School of Arts, Media & Communication, the Conference brought together delegates from multiple countries who presented innovative research, case studies and practical applications exploring current and emerging trends in social media. The event featured keynote speeches, paper presentations, networking sessions, and discussions on artificial intelligence, digital communication, online communities, social media ethics, user engagement, digital marketing, misinformation and the future of social platforms.

Co-chairs of the Conference were Dr Christos Karpasitis (Conference Chair), Acting Head of the School of Arts, Media & Communication, and Lambros Ioannou (Programme Chair), Lecturer in Web Design & Development. Their expertise in digital media, communication, web design and user experience contributed significantly to the event’s academic direction and successful organisation.

Ultimately, hosting ECSM 2026 further strengthens UCLan Cyprus’ position as an international hub for academic excellence, research, innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration. The Conference also highlighted Cyprus as an attractive destination for international academic events, offering delegates the opportunity to experience the island’s culture, hospitality and vibrant academic environment.

Events such as ECSM 2026 allow UCLan Cyprus to continue to foster global academic partnerships, while encouraging critical discussions around the technologies and digital platforms shaping contemporary society.