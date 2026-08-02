A 17-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accidents in the early hours of Sunday morning, in Limassol.

At around 1am, while the 17-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Spyros Araouzos Street in Limassol, under circumstances still being investigated, he collided with a car driven by a 37-year-old.

The teen was injured in the collision and was taken to a private hospital in Limassol, where he was kept in for treatment.

Doctors there said he suffered a severe craniocerebral injury, a bruised lung and nose bleed.

Limassol Traffic Police is investigating the causes of the collision.