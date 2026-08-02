Police described their crime fighting presence across the island over Saturday night as intense, with organised patrols in key points of urban areas to prevent serious criminal acts, ensure public order and increase the sense of security of the public.

As a result, ten people were arrestedfor various offences, such as illegal possession of drugs, illegal stay in the Republic, driving under the influence of alcohol.

As part of these operations, during the night 684 vehicles were stopped for inspection and870 people on board were checked. At the same time, 67inspections were carried out on premises, during which 13charges emerged.

During traffic checks, 389 charges were made concerning various traffic violations, while 12 cases of traffic violations needing further investigations also emerged.

Of the charges made, 98concerned exceeding the speed limit, while 14 vehicles were detained, 206 alcohol tests carried out, from which 31charges were made as well as 35preliminary drug tests with onepositive result.

Policing operations, for the prevention and suppression of crime, continue daily with an increased/enhanced police presence, targeted controls and immediate operational action, with the aim of increasing the sense of security of citizens and maintaining public order.