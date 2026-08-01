A charred body was found inside a burning vehicle on a dirt road in Avgorou on Saturday.

Police said they were informed about the incident around 10am, with members of the Famagusta police department and the fire brigade rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire soon after, finding a charred body inside the vehicle.

So far, no information regarding the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the death could be determined.

A forensic doctor is expected to arrive at the scene to carry out an examination.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.