Police have launched an investigation into the brain death of a four-year-old boy while he was being transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia on July 14.

“A police investigation is underway into this incident, during which statements have already been taken from, among others, the personnel involved,” the state health services (Okypy) said.

Okypy said its own internal investigation, launched earlier into the case, would continue in accordance with the organisation’s procedures and regulations.

“It is important to preserve the fundamental principles of the rule of law, including the presumption of innocence, until the completion of the relevant procedures,” Okypy said, adding that it would fully cooperate with the authorities and provide all necessary assistance during the investigation.

The internal investigation was launched after the boy’s mother publicly alleged that her son’s brain death resulted from the handling of his case by his paediatrician and staff at Limassol general hospital.

According to the mother’s account, the boy developed a fever on July 8 and remained under his parents’ care while they stayed in contact with his paediatrician, who prescribed medication and ordered tests over the following days.

When his condition failed to improve, he was taken to Limassol general hospital, where he was diagnosed with meningitis.

As his condition deteriorated further, his parents requested that he be transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

According to the complaint, the boy suffered brain death while being transported to the hospital on July 14.