‘Queer Open Mic: Fruity Edition’ – that is the official title of the upcoming event in Nicosia that invites performers, artists, and audiences to a fun night out.

“What would summer be without juicy cherries, grape memories, and peachy vibes?” ask the organisers, Gins and Bells. “On June 16, we are feeling fruity together in the heart of Nicosia. Join us to share a poem, a song, some comedy, thoughts or even a diary entry if you dare. First timers are highly encouraged.”

The event starts at 7pm, hosted at popular downtown venue Yfantourgeio and welcomes those who want to share their work or simply listen and “enjoy a cosy queer evening to support those who’ll be sharing their fruity selves,” as the organisers explain.

Performers who wish to take the floor are encouraged to sign up in advance, and are free to perform in any language they want, or even make up. The evening will be hosted in English and Cypriot Greek, and the organisers mysteriously hint at revealing the connection between wine, queer deer and open mics.

Queer Open Mic: Fruity Edition

Queer-friendly open mic night. June 16. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 7pm