Bishop Neophytos of Morphou filed a complaint with the police’s cybercrime unit on Friday after the circulation of an artificial intelligence-generated video falsely portraying him giving medical advice on social media.

In a statement, the bishopric said the video presents Neophytos offering recommendations on the treatment of joint conditions.

Church authorities stressed that the content is fabricated and has no scientific basis.

The bishopric described the footage as a misleading AI-generated production and warned that it could create confusion among members of the public, particularly individuals seeking information regarding medical treatments and health conditions.

Church officials said the video contains “misleading content and false information” and does not reflect any genuine statements or positions made by Metropolitan Neophytos.

They added that the material had been created without authorisation and was being circulated online in a manner that could deceive viewers.

The statement expressed concern that people suffering from health issues could be influenced by the claims presented in the video.

For that reason, the bishopric urged the public not to trust the content and to avoid sharing it on social media or through messaging platforms.

Describing the video as a “scam”, the bishopric called on anyone who encounters it online to ignore it and delete it immediately.