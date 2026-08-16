The recent surge in euro area inflation is predominantly driven by energy supply shocks rather than buoyant consumer demand, according to a European Central Bank (ECB) study.

Writing in an official ECB blog post, analysts Niccolò Battistini and Giovanni Trebbi examined whether commercial enterprises attribute rising prices to strong demand pressures or severe supply constraints across the single currency area.

The detailed research came as ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East caused crude oil prices to surge between February 2026 and June 2026, driving headline inflation in the euro area up from 1.9 per cent to 2.8 per cent year on year.

Distinguishing between demand-pull inflation and cost-push inflation remains one of the most complex challenges in monetary policy, as demand pressures typically require a firm central bank policy response while supply-driven shocks often warrant a far more measured assessment.

Because cost-push inflation is frequently caused by external developments largely outside a central bank’s control, policymakers often view it as an economic headwind to be weathered rather than aggressively fought through steep interest rate hikes.

To evaluate current price dynamics in real time, the researchers deployed two complementary, forward-looking analytical tools, combining textual analysis of corporate earnings calls and financial media reports with empirical structural models based on European Commission business surveys.

Scanning earnings call transcripts from listed companies revealed that while corporate executive focus on inflation risks intensified following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict in May 2026, attention levels remained below those recorded in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Similarly, an algorithmic causality-extraction analysis of financial newspaper coverage demonstrated that supply narratives centred on energy costs and supply chain disruptions heavily dominated current media reporting, whereas the 2022 coverage featured a broader mix including consumer spending and fiscal stimulus.

Data gathered from monthly business surveys across manufacturing, construction, and services sectors confirmed that composite price expectations rose markedly after the Middle East conflict began and have stayed elevated above pre-war levels ever since.

Model decompositions showed that cost-push shocks were concentrated primarily in energy-intensive manufacturing subsectors such as chemicals, refined petroleum, and paper products due to acute materials shortages directly linked to higher energy costs.

In sharp contrast to the 2022 inflationary spike, when business price expectations stood roughly two standard deviations above current levels due to post-pandemic consumer spending in the services sector, demand-pull pressures in the economy have remained largely flat throughout 2026.

The monthly model identifies demand shocks when activity and price expectations move together, whereas supply shocks pull them in opposite directions as firms anticipate falling economic activity alongside rising prices.

The quarterly structural model further teased out factor-specific drivers, confirming that product demand, financial conditions, and labour constraints played a far less prominent role in the current inflationary episode than in previous years.

The findings carry significant implications for central bank policymakers, as supply-driven inflation caused by external energy shocks does not automatically call for the same forceful monetary tightening as demand-driven inflation unless secondary wage pressures emerge.

By monitoring forward-looking corporate expectations and media narratives ahead of official hard economic data, central banks can establish an effective early-warning system to calibrate interest rate decisions during rapidly shifting economic conditions.

“Telling the two types of inflation apart in real time is one of the hardest challenges in monetary policy,” the analysts said.

“Monitoring the drivers of inflation based on firms’ expectations, ahead of any official hard data, can be useful for calibrating policy appropriately in real time,” they added.