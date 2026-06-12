The non-performing loan ratio within Cyprus’ domestic banking sector remained unchanged at 1.6 per cent during March 2026, when compared with the figures from December 2025.

According to official data from the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), total non-performing loans stood at €835 million at the end of March, against a total loan portfolio of €51.3 billion.

For comparison, the total volume of non-performing loans in December 2025 was also €835 million, although this was measured against a larger total portfolio of €52.1 billion.

Moreover, the data reveals that the non-performing loan ratio for households climbed to 4.4 per cent.

For non-financial corporations, the ratio reached 2.4 per cent, the report added.

Small and medium-sized enterprises saw their non-performing loan ratio rise to 3.6 per cent.

The coverage ratio for non-performing loans, which reflects the level of provisions for bad debts, increased to 62.7 per cent in March 2026.

This is an improvement from the 62.3 per cent coverage ratio recorded in December 2025.

Total restructured loans amounted to €777 million at the end of March 2026.

Of that figure, €320 million worth of restructured loans are still classified as non-performing.