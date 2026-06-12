Cyprus sought to strengthen its profile as a destination for technology companies, start-ups and investors during the Dublin Tech Summit 2026, held end of May at the RDS Dublin in Ireland.

The country was represented through an information stand by the Ministry of Energy, the Cyprus Trade Centre in London and Invest Cyprus, as part of efforts to promote Cyprus’ business environment and growing innovation ecosystem to an international audience.

The Dublin Tech Summit is regarded as one of Europe’s leading technology and innovation gatherings, bringing together 8,000 participants from more than 70 countries, alongside more than 200 international speakers and around 160 exhibitors from the global technology and digital economy sectors.

According to the ministry, the Cyprus stand attracted strong interest from technology executives, investors, entrepreneurs and industry professionals from Europe and other markets.

Visitors were briefed on Cyprus’ strategic advantages, its expanding innovation ecosystem and the opportunities available to companies looking to make use of the single European market while maintaining strong links with international markets.

At the same time, Cyprus used the summit to present itself as a flexible and competitive base for companies operating in technology, digital services and innovation-driven sectors.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the ministry, the Cyprus Trade Centre in London and Invest Cyprus, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Ireland, also organised a networking event at the residence of Cyprus’ ambassador in Dublin.

The event brought together representatives of the technology and business community in Ireland and abroad, along with investors, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders from the innovation ecosystem.

Its aim was to further strengthen business and investment ties between Cyprus and Ireland, while creating opportunities for direct contacts between companies, investors and institutions.

The event was addressed by Cyprus’ ambassador to Ireland, Louis Telemachou, while the keynote speech was delivered by Ethan Pierse, an internationally recognised investor and entrepreneur active in the field of artificial intelligence.

Pierse presented the latest developments in artificial intelligence and the digital transition, while also referring to the role that countries with flexible and competitive business environments can play in supporting innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The ministry said Cyprus’ participation in the Dublin Tech Summit, combined with the parallel event in Dublin, helped further promote the country as an attractive destination for technology companies, start-ups, innovative businesses and high value-added international investment.