Nissan Cyprus, a member of the Pilakoutas Group, has earned yet another top international honour, thanks to its continuous effort, consistency and commitment to providing high-quality services. The company has won the Nissan Global Award 2026, one of the most prestigious accolades presented by Nissan across its global network of importers and dealers.

The award recognises the company’s outstanding performance throughout 2025, placing Nissan Cyprus among the ‘Best of the Best’ within Nissan’s worldwide network. The honour also reflects Nissan Cyprus’ ongoing commitment to providing customers with products, services and experiences of the highest quality, in line with Nissan’s global standards of excellence.

The award is a significant honour for Cyprus, demonstrating that even a small market can achieve recognition on the global stage through vision, consistency and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The achievement is backed by the strength, reputation and assurance of the Pilakoutas Group.