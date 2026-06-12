The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Friday issued a public warning regarding an online entity operating without the requisite regulatory approval.

The regulator stated that the website j2t.tech does not belong to an entity that has been granted authorisation for the provision of investment services or the performance of investment activities.

The commission, which serves as the national financial supervisory authority, is highlighting this discrepancy to ensure the protection of the investing public.

Investors are urged to consult the official website of the commission before conducting business with investment firms.

This essential step allows members of the public to ascertain the entities that are properly licensed to provide investment services or conduct investment activities in Cyprus.

Taking this precaution helps individuals avoid engaging with firms that have not met the strict standards for authorisation, as stated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.