The ancient amphitheatre of Curium is about to host a beloved and long-standing theatrical tradition this summer. The open-air productions Shakespeare at Curium by Performing Arts for Cyprus Charities have been bringing classic theatre to the ancient stones of Curium since 1962. This July 9, 10 and 11, it returns with a gripping tragedy in English – Othello.

For more than six decades, the event has drawn audiences from across Cyprus and around the world, uniting a love of Shakespeare with the island’s extraordinary classical heritage. The ancient amphitheatre, with its sweeping views of the Mediterranean and its timeless atmosphere, is the backdrop for the live performances.

Recent productions have included Antony and Cleopatra, King Lear, The Taming of the Shrew and The Tempest. The upcoming performances in July are only the third time Othello has been performed at Curium.

Othello is widely regarded as one of Shakespeare’s most psychologically intense and emotionally devastating works. Written around 1603, the play explores the destruction of a noble man through jealousy, manipulation and prejudice – themes that resonate as powerfully today as they did four centuries ago.

The story follows Othello, a celebrated Moorish general in the service of Venice, who secretly marries the beautiful Desdemona. His ensign, the brilliant but treacherous Iago, furious at being passed over for promotion, embarks on a calculated campaign of deception, feeding Othello’s insecurities until jealousy consumes him entirely. Iago plants suspicion, false evidence and manipulates those around him with chilling precision. What follows is a descent into tragedy, culminating in devastating consequences for all.

The play is celebrated for the psychological complexity of its characters, in particular Iago who is often considered one of literature’s greatest villains, and Othello himself, a figure of immense dignity brought low by forces both external and internal. Themes of race, honour, love, loyalty and the destructive power of unchecked jealousy run throughout the work, giving it a moral urgency that has made it enduringly relevant across centuries and cultures.

The setting for Shakespeare’s play is Cyprus itself, making a performance at Curium an apt and unforgettable stage for this tragic tale.

What’s more, the Performing Arts for Cyprus Charities stays true to its founding mission with this production as well and will donate its proceeds to charitable causes. This year’s beneficiaries are the Cyprus Alzheimer’s Association and The Margarita Liasidou Foundation.

Shakespeare at Curium

Fundraising production for charity. Shakespeare’s Othello directed by Linda Crawshaw. By Performing Arts for Cyprus Charities. July 9-11. Curium amphitheatre, Limassol district. 8pm. In English. Tickets from Sold Out Tickets and Stefanis Stores and The Clothing Lounge in Chlorakas