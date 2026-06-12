Undiz lifestyle event delivers ultimate summer vibes at Isola Beach Bar

Undiz welcomed the summer season in the most refreshing and distinctive way, hosting a unique beach lifestyle event at Isola Beach Bar in Ayia Napa, bringing together influencers, media representatives and friends of the brand.

Set against the backdrop of Undiz’s specially designed event space and the vibrant summer atmosphere of the beach, guests had the opportunity to discover the brand’s new swimwear and beachwear collection for the season, inspired by the latest trends and the carefree spirit of summer.

The experience was enhanced with a range of fun activities, including a photobooth where guests captured their own summer memories, as well as a SUP Yoga session that offered a moment of wellbeing and complete connection with the beach environment. Attendees also enjoyed interactive experiences such as a wheel of fortune, in addition to exciting surprises and gifts from the brand.

The event concluded with the signature “Le Soleil” cocktail, created in collaboration with Portofino Gin and inspired by the essence of summer, while guests enjoyed moments of relaxation by the sea.

Through the event, Undiz once again highlighted its philosophy of creating experiences that embody summer’s joy, confidence and carefree energy, bringing people closer to the brand’s unique world.

About Undiz

Founded in France in 2007, Undiz is a contemporary lingerie brand offering accessible collections of underwear, loungewear and swimwear, combining comfort, quality and the latest fashion trends. In Cyprus, Undiz collections are available at Nicosia Mall, on Anexartisias Street in Limassol and at Neo Plaza Mall in Paphos.