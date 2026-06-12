Ask most foreign companies how they plan to sell into Poland and you’ll hear a version of the same answer: “Everyone speaks English these days.” It’s a reasonable assumption — and it’s the single most common reason promising market-entry efforts stall. English will get you a long way in Poland socially and even in many internal business settings. But B2B sales is a different game, and the gap between “they understand English” and “they’ll buy in English” is where deals quietly die.

This article looks at why language and culture matter more than most exporters expect when selling B2B in Poland, and what actually changes when you close that gap.

“Everyone speaks English” — The myth that costs deals

It’s true that English proficiency in Poland is high, particularly among younger professionals and in tech, finance, and international firms. But proficiency in a meeting is not the same as comfort during a cold outreach. The people who pick up an unexpected call, screen an inbound email, or decide whether a stranger’s message is worth a reply are not always the English-fluent executive you eventually want to reach. Gatekeepers, procurement, and many decision-makers default to their own language when judging whether something is credible.

There’s also a subtler dynamic: buying is an act of trust, and trust forms fastest in someone’s native language. A prospect may be perfectly able to follow your English pitch and still feel a small, persistent friction — a sense that this vendor isn’t quite “for us.” In B2B, where deals are considered and relationships are long, that friction is enough to tip a decision toward a local competitor.

Why Polish outreach outperforms English

The clearest evidence shows up at the very top of the funnel. Cold calls, emails, and LinkedIn messages written in natural, native Polish consistently earn higher response rates than the same outreach in English. The reason isn’t just comprehension — it’s signal. A message in fluent Polish tells the recipient that the sender understands their market, has made an effort, and is likely to be a serious, lasting partner rather than a one-off foreign vendor testing the waters.

Outreach in English, by contrast, often gets pattern-matched as generic or low-effort and ignored before its content is even read. When you’re trying to book those crucial first meetings, the language of the first touch is not a detail — it’s frequently the difference between a reply and silence.

The clture gap is bigger than the language gap

Language is the visible barrier. Culture is the one that catches people off guard. Polish B2B culture tends to be more relationship-driven and more formal in early interactions than many Western European or North American sellers expect. Prospects often want to establish credibility and trust before discussing commercial specifics, and they tend to be wary of overly aggressive or hyper-casual sales tactics that work elsewhere.

Directness is valued, but so is professionalism and a sense that you’ve done your homework. A pitch that feels templated, presumptuous, or culturally tone-deaf can close a door that politeness would otherwise have kept open. None of this is exotic — it’s simply different enough that defaults imported from another market quietly underperform.

Business etiquette that shapes the deal

Small conventions carry real weight. Forms of address and titles matter; the formal Pan (Mr.) and Pani (Ms.) are the safe default in initial contact, and jumping to first names too quickly can read as presumptuous. Punctuality, professional presentation, and a measured pace in the early stages all signal reliability — a trait Polish buyers weigh heavily.

These aren’t rules you can fully intuit from the outside, which is why understanding business etiquette in Poland before the first conversation pays off. Getting the small things right doesn’t win the deal on its own, but getting them wrong can lose it before the value of your product is ever discussed.

What a native-speaking local presence actually changes

This is where many successful market entries diverge from the stalled ones. A native Polish speaker handling the first contact doesn’t just remove the language barrier — they bring an instinct for tone, timing, and cultural nuance that no amount of translation can replicate. They know when formality is expected and when it can relax, how to phrase a follow-up so it lands as persistent rather than pushy, and how to read the signals that tell a qualified prospect from a polite brush-off.

The credibility effect is real, too. A prospect who hears their own language from someone who clearly understands the local context is far more inclined to engage. The difference a local representative makes is often the hidden variable behind why one foreign company gains traction in Poland while a comparable competitor, selling in English, never gets past the first email.

Localization isn’t translation

Finally, closing the gap is not a matter of running your existing materials through a translator. Effective localization means rebuilding the message around the pain points, priorities, and proof points that resonate with a Polish audience — adjusting the value proposition, not just the vocabulary. A literally accurate but culturally flat translation can be worse than nothing, because it signals effort without delivering relevance.

Companies that treat the Polish market as worth a properly localized, native-led sales approach — rather than an English-language afterthought — are the ones that build a real pipeline. That’s the core of what specialized sales support with native Polish speakers is built to deliver, and it’s the practical answer to a problem most exporters don’t realize they have until they’re already losing deals to it.

The bottom line

Poland is a large, attractive B2B market, and English will open some doors. But assuming it’s enough is a quiet, expensive mistake. The companies that win here treat language and culture as part of the product they’re selling — meeting Polish buyers in their own language, respecting how business is done locally, and localizing the message rather than merely translating it. Close that gap, and the market opens. Ignore it, and you’ll keep wondering why a strong offer isn’t landing.

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